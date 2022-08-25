Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, based in Louisville, currently flies eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The J model is the most advanced version of the airframe, with modern instrumentation, more efficient engines and a stretched fuselage for additional payload capacity over previous models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7409796
|VIRIN:
|220825-Z-ZW877-0121
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Wing completes aircraft modernization with arrival of eighth C-130J Super Hercules
