    Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft [Image 5 of 5]

    Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, based in Louisville, currently flies eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The J model is the most advanced version of the airframe, with modern instrumentation, more efficient engines and a stretched fuselage for additional payload capacity over previous models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:09
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    C-130J
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

