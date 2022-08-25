Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., from Lockheed-Martin Corp. In Marietta, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022. The plane is the eighth J-model to be delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing since November, completing the unit’s transition from legacy-model C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7409795
|VIRIN:
|220825-Z-ZW877-0097
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Wing completes aircraft modernization with arrival of eighth C-130J Super Hercules
