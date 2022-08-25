Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., from Lockheed-Martin Corp. In Marietta, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022. The plane is the eighth J-model to be delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing since November, completing the unit’s transition from legacy-model C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US