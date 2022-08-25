Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

    Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., from Lockheed-Martin Corp. In Marietta, Ga., Aug. 25, 2022. The plane is the eighth J-model to be delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing since November, completing the unit’s transition from legacy-model C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ky. Air Guard welcomes final C-130J aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing completes aircraft modernization with arrival of eighth C-130J Super Hercules

