Visiting the USNS Newport

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, left, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, talks with Gregg R. Pelowski, right, the director of total force management, Military Sealift Command, during a ship tour of the USNS Newport (T-EPF 12) in Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

