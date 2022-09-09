Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visiting the USNS Newport [Image 6 of 6]

    Visiting the USNS Newport

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, left, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, talks with Gregg R. Pelowski, right, the director of total force management, Military Sealift Command, during a ship tour of the USNS Newport (T-EPF 12) in Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visiting the USNS Newport [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Maryland
    CommunityRelations
    BlueGreenTeam
    MDFleetWeek
    MDFleetWeek22

