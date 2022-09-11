Karen Butler, management and program analyst, Civilian Personnel Officer, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses in front of ASG-KU Building, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 09:13
|Photo ID:
|7409392
|VIRIN:
|220911-D-VN697-818
|Resolution:
|5606x3666
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Veteran Continues Service with the Army at Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT