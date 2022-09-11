Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Karen Butler, management and program analyst, Civilian Personnel Officer, Area Support Group – Kuwait, poses in front of ASG-KU headquarters building, Sept. 11, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 09:13
    Photo ID: 7409393
    VIRIN: 220911-D-VN697-912
    Resolution: 5610x3542
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022
    Karen Butler, Area Support Group – Kuwait, Sep 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman Veteran Continues Service with the Army at Area Support Group &ndash; Kuwait, Sep 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    CPO
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT