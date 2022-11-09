9-11 Remembrance Ruck March

Soldiers Stationed at Camp Casey conduct a Ruck, Run and Walk in Remembrance of 9-11, Sep 11 2022 Camp Casey South Korea. During the September 11, 2001 attacks, 2,977 people were killed and more than 25,000 others were injured. Of the 2,977 fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. (U.S. ARMY Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

Date Taken: 09.11.2022, by SPC Christopher Cameron