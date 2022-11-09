Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9-11 Remembrance Ruck March

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers Stationed at Camp Casey conduct a Ruck, Run and Walk in Remembrance of 9-11, Sep 11 2022 Camp Casey South Korea. During the September 11, 2001 attacks, 2,977 people were killed and more than 25,000 others were injured. Of the 2,977 fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. (U.S. ARMY Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 05:23
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Remembrance Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

