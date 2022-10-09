Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore locals honor first responders of 9/11 [Image 4 of 5]

    Baltimore locals honor first responders of 9/11

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Cleary 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) - Firefighters and Baltimore locals simulate climbing 110 flights of stairs at M&T Bank Stadium in honor of first responders who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks in 2001 during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Daniel Cleary)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7409024
    VIRIN: 220910-N-BF073-1118
    Resolution: 5834x4667
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore locals honor first responders of 9/11 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Fleet Week

