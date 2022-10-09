Baltimore locals honor first responders of 9/11

BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) - Firefighters and Baltimore locals simulate climbing 110 flights of stairs at M&T Bank Stadium in honor of first responders who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks in 2001 during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Daniel Cleary)

