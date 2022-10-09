Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edelweiss Raid 2023 Tryouts in Vermont [Image 4 of 5]

    Edelweiss Raid 2023 Tryouts in Vermont

    STOWE, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    U.S. Army Maj. Nathan Fry 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain, Vermont Army National Guard, marks run times during tryouts for Edelweiss Raid 2023 on Sept. 10, 2022 in Stowe, Vermont. The 4.3 miles course ascends 2,564 feet, ending just under the summit of Vermont's highest peak, Mt. Mansfield. The Edelweiss Raid is an international, military competition designed to test the alpine skills of mountain soldiers. The event intends to challenge soldiers, foster camaraderie, and build relations between mountain warfighters across the world. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7408979
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-BA489-042
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: STOWE, VT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edelweiss Raid 2023 Tryouts in Vermont [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

