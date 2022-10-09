U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, primarily of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) and other units, participate in a mountain run during tryouts for Edelweiss Raid 2023 on Sept. 10, 2022 in Stowe, Vermont. The 4.3 miles course ascends 2,564 feet, ending just under the summit of Vermont's highest peak, Mt. Mansfield. The Edelweiss Raid is an international, military competition designed to test the alpine skills of mountain soldiers. The event intends to challenge soldiers, foster camaraderie, and build relations between mountain warfighters across the world. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7408974 VIRIN: 220910-Z-BA489-016 Resolution: 2800x1867 Size: 3.53 MB Location: STOWE, VT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Edelweiss Raid 2023 Tryouts in Vermont [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.