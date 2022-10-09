Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coles County (Illinois) Sheriff and Combat Veteran Retires After 21 Years in the Illinois Army National Guard [Image 11 of 11]

    Coles County (Illinois) Sheriff and Combat Veteran Retires After 21 Years in the Illinois Army National Guard

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    1st Sgt. Tyler Heleine speaks during his Sept. 10 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln, Springfield. Heleine, the Sheriff of Coles County, Illinois, retired after more than 21 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard including a 2004-2005 tour in Iraq with the 1544th Transportation Co.

    Coles County (Illinois) Sheriff and Combat Veteran Retires After 21 Years in the Illinois Army National Guard

