Coles County (Illinois) Sheriff and Combat Veteran Retires After 21 Years in the Illinois Army National Guard

Lt. Col. Mike Barton, Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard's 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, presents the American Flag to 1st Sgt. Tyler Heleine during Heleine's Sept. 10 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln, Springfield. Heleine, the Sheriff of Coles County, Illinois, retired after more than 21 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard including a 2004-2005 tour in Iraq with the 1544th Transportation Co.

