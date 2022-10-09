Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, test their ability to survive and operate during an Ability to Survive and Operate exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2022.  The ATSO exercise evaluates Airmen and their ability to respond to various scenarios in a deployed environment to include Tactical Combat Casualty Care, landline mobile radio operation, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives defense.  (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATSO equips deployable Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    TCCC
    National Guard
    DCNG
    Ability to Survive and Operate
    DCANG

