ATSO equips deployable Airmen

Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, test their ability to survive and operate during an Ability to Survive and Operate exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2022. The ATSO exercise evaluates Airmen and their ability to respond to various scenarios in a deployed environment to include Tactical Combat Casualty Care, landline mobile radio operation, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosives defense. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

