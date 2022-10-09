148th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Nate Aysta assumes command of the 148th Fighter Wing from Col. Chris Blomquist at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., Sept. 10, 2022. U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General presided over the Change of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe.)

