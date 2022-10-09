Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    148th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    MN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Nate Aysta assumes command of the 148th Fighter Wing from Col. Chris Blomquist at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., Sept. 10, 2022. U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General presided over the Change of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    Change of Command
    National Guard

