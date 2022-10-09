U.S. Air National Guard Col. Nate Aysta assumes command of the 148th Fighter Wing from Col. Chris Blomquist at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., Sept. 10, 2022. U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General presided over the Change of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Tylin Rust.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7408910 VIRIN: 220910-Z-BB071-3133 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.59 MB Location: MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 148th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.