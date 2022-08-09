U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathaniel Benton, a flight liner with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, signals the engine one start for a UH-1Y Venom at São Pedro da Aldeia, Brazil, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 8, 2022. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Benton is a native of Vero Beach, FL. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Mark L. Andries)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:22 Photo ID: 7408721 VIRIN: 220908-M-TT571-1012 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.91 MB Location: SãO PEDRO DA ALDEIA BRAZIL, BR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2022: Come Fly with Me [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.