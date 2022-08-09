UNITAS 2022: Come Fly with Me

An AH-1Z Viper and a UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, taxi to the runway to conduct flight operations at São Pedro da Aldeia, Brazil, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 4, 2022. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Mark L. Andries)

