Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset [Image 3 of 5]

    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset

    SãO PEDRO DA ALDEIA BRAZIL, BRAZIL

    09.08.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Mark Andries 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Helmuth, an airframes mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron - 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, poses for a photo while on a UH-1Y Venom at São Pedro da Aldeia, Brazil, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 8, 2022. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Helmuth is a native of West Covina, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Mark L. Andries)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7408681
    VIRIN: 220908-M-TT571-2013
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: SãO PEDRO DA ALDEIA BRAZIL, BR
    Hometown: COVINA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset
    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset
    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset
    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset
    UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT