UNITAS 2022: Air Combat Sunset

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Helmuth, an airframes mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron - 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, repairs the blade on a UH-1Y Venom at São Pedro da Aldeia, Brazil, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 8, 2022. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Helmuth is a native of West Covina, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Mark L. Andries)

