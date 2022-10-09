HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sep. 10, 2022) – Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), left, greets the Honorable Manasseh Maelanga, Deputy Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, right, as he arrives at the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) Solomon Islands closing ceremony aboard Mercy during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands included participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7408459 VIRIN: 220910-N-AU520-1010 Resolution: 4392x2923 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Solomon Islands Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.