    Pacific Partnership 2022 Solomon Islands Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Solomon Islands Closing Ceremony

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sep. 10, 2022) – The Honorable Manasseh Maelanga, Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister, gives remarks during the Pacific Partnership 2022 Solomon Islands closing ceremony aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands included participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

