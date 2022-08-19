Troops from Oman, U.S. conduct partner training and forge lasting bonds

Soldiers from the Royal Omani Army and the U.S. Army consider planning factors during exercise Inferno Creek 2022. Inferno Creek 22 is a recurring exercise designed to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and the Royal Army of Oman. The exercise provides both countries to build proficiency in critical mission areas, gain shared understanding of each other’s forces, and support long-term regional partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Matt Keane & Capt. Titus Firmin)

