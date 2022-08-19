Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troops from Oman, U.S. conduct partner training and forge lasting bonds [Image 8 of 12]

    Troops from Oman, U.S. conduct partner training and forge lasting bonds

    OMAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Capt. Titus Firmin 

    35th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the Royal Omani Army and the U.S. Army consider planning factors during exercise Inferno Creek 2022. Inferno Creek 22 is a recurring exercise designed to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and the Royal Army of Oman. The exercise provides both countries to build proficiency in critical mission areas, gain shared understanding of each other’s forces, and support long-term regional partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Matt Keane & Capt. Titus Firmin)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 05:41
    Location: OM
