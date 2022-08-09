Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220908-N-EN093-1032 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), takes the Navy-wide advancement exam, Sep. 8, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

