Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220908-N-EN093-1011 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 8, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Serenity Nicholas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), takes the Navy-wide advancement exam, Sep. 8, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

