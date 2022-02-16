Army Reserve Careers Group Commander Visits Ft. Sheridan

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned as career counselors to Army Reserve Careers Group, 9th Battalion stationed on Fort Sheridan, IL, pose for a photo with Col. Frederick A. Hockett Jr. (front left), the Army Reserve Careers Group commander, Feb. 16, 2022. Hockett's command philosophy revolves around bringing together the concepts of the people, partners, and processes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

