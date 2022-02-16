Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Careers Group Commander Visits Ft. Sheridan [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned as career counselors to Army Reserve Careers Group, 9th Battalion stationed on Fort Sheridan, IL, pose for a photo with Col. Frederick A. Hockett Jr. (front left), the Army Reserve Careers Group commander, Feb. 16, 2022. Hockett's command philosophy revolves around bringing together the concepts of the people, partners, and processes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    ROTC
    Army Reserve Careers Group
    USARC (Reserve)
    Chicago Recruiting Battalion
    Army Reserve Careers Counselor
    people first

