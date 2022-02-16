Army Reserve Careers Group Commander Visits Ft. Sheridan

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned as career counselors to Army Reserve Careers Group, 9th Battalion stationed on Fort Sheridan, IL, meet with Col. Frederick A. Hockett Jr. (far left), the Army Reserve Careers Group commander, Feb. 16, 2022. Hocket also traveled to Great Lakes Naval Station, IL, to meet and talk about common problems and opportunities to collaborate the strategic effort within all Army accessions agencies in Chicago. Some of the representatives included the Chicago Recruiting Battalion commander, Reserve Officers Training Corps, professors of military science, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army office of the chief of public affairs, and the Army Enterprise Marketing Office. Army Reserve Career Counselors help shape and sustain the strength of the Army Reserve through aggressive retention and transition programs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

