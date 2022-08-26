Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Command Picnic [Image 3 of 5]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Command Picnic

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    220808-N-ML137-2025 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 8, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jake Landeros fills a pool with water balloons to help prepare for a command picnic at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Command Picnic [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    command picnic

