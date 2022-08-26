220808-N-ML137-2023 KEKAHA, HI (Aug. 8, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Bradley Barroga makes a hot dog for Lt. Joash Gonsalves and his son during a command picnic at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 22:01
|Photo ID:
|7408020
|VIRIN:
|220826-N-ML137-2023
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Command Picnic [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
