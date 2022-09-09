Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Operations in Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Security Operations in Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Richard Figueroa, of Naval Security Force Indian Head, provides pier-side security the USNS Newport (T-EPF 12) in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Patrick Gordon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Operations in Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Baltimore inner harbor
    mdfleetweek
    Maryland Fleet Week
    fleet week Baltimore

