Security Operations in Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (Sept. 9, 2022) - Master-at-Arms Seaman Isaac Stuart, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Joshua Nine, center, of Naval Security Force Dahlgren, check visitor IDs at a security checkpoint in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Patrick Gordon)

