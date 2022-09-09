U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general, addresses attendees at the 9/11 remembrance service, Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. The remembrance service was held in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walk
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7407716
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-KP777-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.17 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT