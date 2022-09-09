MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Margaret Gafford recites a narrative from the World Trade Center, North Tower impact site, at the 9/11 remembrance service, Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. The remembrance service was held in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US