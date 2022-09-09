Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service [Image 2 of 5]

    MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Margaret Gafford recites a narrative from the World Trade Center, North Tower impact site, at the 9/11 remembrance service, Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. The remembrance service was held in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7407714
    VIRIN: 220909-M-KP777-1021
    Resolution: 5425x3617
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Cherry Point
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCAS Cherry Point Chapel

