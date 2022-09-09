U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Margaret Gafford recites a narrative from the World Trade Center, North Tower impact site, at the 9/11 remembrance service, Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2022. The remembrance service was held in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7407714
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-KP777-1021
|Resolution:
|5425x3617
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Chapel Holds 9/11 Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
