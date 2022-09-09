Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy honors the lives lost on 9/11 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy honors the lives lost on 9/11

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 9, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen place an American flag on Stribling Walk. Midshipmen placed 2,977 American flags on Stribling Walk to honor the lives lost on 9/11. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    event
    US Naval Academy
    Midshipmen

