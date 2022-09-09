ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 9, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck gather American flags to be placed on Stribling Walk. Midshipmen placed 2,977 American flags on Stribling Walk to honor the lives lost on 9/11. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7407244
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-ID676-1030
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|539.7 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy honors the lives lost on 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT