U.S. Naval Academy honors the lives lost on 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 9, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck gather American flags to be placed on Stribling Walk. Midshipmen placed 2,977 American flags on Stribling Walk to honor the lives lost on 9/11. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

