Airmen assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadron's participate in a 9/11 memorial run in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 9, 2022. During the event, Airmen rucked 9.11 miles to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and strengthen group cohesion among both flying squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 14:38 Photo ID: 7407170 VIRIN: 220909-F-CC148-1120 Resolution: 5682x3196 Size: 1.48 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill's flying squadrons honor 9/11 victims during memorial event [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.