MacDill's flying squadrons honor 9/11 victims during ruck march

Airmen assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadron's participate in a 9/11 memorial run in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 9, 2022. During the event, Airmen rucked 9.11 miles to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and strengthen group cohesion among both flying squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
