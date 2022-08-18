Local leaders tour Moody Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Reel, 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, speaks with a Leadership Lowndes member during a tour at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 18, 2022. The tour consisted of visits to the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron and units within the 347th Rescue Group. Leadership Lowndes is an organization that aims to build a better community by exposing existing and emerging leaders to local challenges and opportunities, building networks and preparing members for an active role in community leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

