    Local leaders tour Moody Air Force Base [Image 6 of 10]

    Local leaders tour Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Leadership Lowndes listen to a speech about an HC-130J Combat King II during a tour of Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 18, 2022. Leadership Lowndes is an organization that aims to build a better community by exposing existing and emerging leaders to local challenges and opportunities, building networks and preparing members for an active role in community leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:52
    Photo ID: 7406630
    VIRIN: 220818-F-TT702-1235
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local leaders tour Moody Air Force Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

