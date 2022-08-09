Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing works with civilian partners to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 8, 2022, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7406399
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-DU133-1005
|Resolution:
|7882x1535
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT