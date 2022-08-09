2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Henry, middle, first sergeant with the 134th Maintenance Group, and Staff Sgt. Zoie Godwin, a security forces defender with the 134th Security Forces Squadron, work with a civilian partner to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 8, 2022, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

