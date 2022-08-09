Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Henry, middle, first sergeant with the 134th Maintenance Group, and Staff Sgt. Zoie Godwin, a security forces defender with the 134th Security Forces Squadron, work with a civilian partner to prepare for the Smoky Mountain Air Show Sept. 8, 2022, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The two-day annual event provided the local community with a rare chance to see modern and historic aircraft up close and to meet military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7406397
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-DU133-1002
|Resolution:
|4349x6516
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT