Coast Guard Swears in new D.C. CGEA Members

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones swears in new members to the Greater Washington Area Coast Guard Enlisted Association, Sept. 8, 2022. The CGEA is an organization whose purpose is to assist fellow shipmates, support commands in times of need, and serve actively in community affairs. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Jetta Disco.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7406335
|VIRIN:
|220908-G-OD937-189
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
