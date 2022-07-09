Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Swears in new D.C. CGEA Members [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard Swears in new D.C. CGEA Members

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones swears in new members to the Greater Washington Area Coast Guard Enlisted Association, Sept. 8, 2022. The CGEA is an organization whose purpose is to assist fellow shipmates, support commands in times of need, and serve actively in community affairs. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Jetta Disco.

    USCG
    Leadership
    CPOA
    Coast Guard Enlisted Association
    CGEA

