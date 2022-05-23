Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems [Image 9 of 9]

    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Dussault, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 avionics journeyman, works to install a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system onto a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 23, 2022. AESA is the successor of traditional passive radar systems (PESA), with the upgraded system carrying more transmitters, which allow for more-precise, longer-ranged and more jamming-resistant scanning of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
