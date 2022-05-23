U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Dussault, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 avionics journeyman, works to install a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system onto a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 23, 2022. AESA is the successor of traditional passive radar systems (PESA), with the upgraded system carrying more transmitters, which allow for more-precise, longer-ranged and more jamming-resistant scanning of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7406265 VIRIN: 220413-F-LH638-2039 Resolution: 7411x4940 Size: 4.69 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.