A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron flies over Germany April 13, 2022, after completing installation of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system. Adding AESA to the 480th FS Warhawks’ arsenal further augments the Air Force’s and combatant commanders’ ability to respond to a wider range of threats in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out aircraft identification numbers.)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7406259
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-VD885-1210
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
