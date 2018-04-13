Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars [Image 2 of 9]

    52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    04.13.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron flies over Germany April 13, 2022, after completing installation of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system. The AESA upgrade provides F-16CMs a massive leap in combat capabilities, making pilots even more effective than ever before while improving air defenses and overall aircraft survivability when faced with enemy forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out aircraft identification numbers.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2018
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7406258
    VIRIN: 220413-F-VD885-1129
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW first in active-duty AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars
    52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems
    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    radar
    upgrades
    AESA
    active electronically scanned array

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT