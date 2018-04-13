A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron flies over Germany April 13, 2022, after completing installation of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system. The AESA upgrade provides F-16CMs a massive leap in combat capabilities, making pilots even more effective than ever before while improving air defenses and overall aircraft survivability when faced with enemy forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out aircraft identification numbers.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2018 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:04 Photo ID: 7406258 VIRIN: 220413-F-VD885-1129 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.25 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW jets first active-duty F-16s to receive AESA radars [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.