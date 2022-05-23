52nd FW first in AF to upgrade F-16s with AESA radar systems

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Dussault, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 avionics journeyman, works to install a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system onto a 480th Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 23, 2022. The 480th FS Warhawks are renown as U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa’s only suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) squadron, providing airpower operations to NATO, U.S. European Command and African Command. Adding AESA to the Warhawks’ arsenal further augments the Air Force’s and combatant commanders’ ability to respond to a wider range of threats in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE