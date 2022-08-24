Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison hosts Naturalization ceremony at ACS [Image 3 of 3]

    Garrison hosts Naturalization ceremony at ACS

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    13 community members recite the oath to become an American citizen during a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, August 24 at U.S. Army Garrison Italy.

